LAHORE - The third convocation was held at Fazaia College of Education for Women Lahore.

Punjab School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan graced the occasion as chief guest. Air Vice Marshal (r) Faaiz Amer, Vice Chancellor Air University Islamabad presided over the ceremony. Earlier, on his arrival, the chief guest was received by Aamir Masood.

In his address on the occasion, Rana congratulated the graduates, saying: “Women play a vital role in the progress of any society. In the words of Quaid no struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men. I am confident that you would fabricate a glorious future on the foundation that this exalted institution has laid down for you.”

He continued, “No doubt, the Fazaia College of Education for Women, Lahore has been very efficiently and effectively fulfilling academic requirements of women to meet challenges of future.” He also commended the faculty members on their excellent job.

The chief guest awarded medals and certificates to the position holders in various disciplines. The degrees were conferred to 310 students of various courses which includes BBA (Hons), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Education (BEd).

Earlier, Mrs Itrat Irfan, Principal of Fazaia College of Education for Women presented the annual report of the college. Fazaia College of Education for Women is not only the top ranking education college in the country but it is also one of the prestigious educational institutions of Pakistan Air Force.