HAFIZABAD-The district administration advised the medical officers and paramedical staff to pay attention to the patients' welfare in the government hospitals instead their private clinics.

It urged to provide the patients with the best possible medical care in the hospitals where all sorts of facilities have been provided by the government.

Addressing a meeting of District Health Review Committee, the deputy commissioner said that attendance of doctors and functioning of hospitals have been improved but there is still need for improvement in different departments to provide best possible healthcare.

DC Saleha Saeed said that it was their moral and official duties to be courteous towards the ailing humanity and it is not less than worship.

CEO Health Dr Hamed briefed the meeting that four vaccinators have been served show-cause notices for their poor performance during campaign while 38 vaccinators have been advised to improve their performance. He further told the DC that recent anti-polio campaign remained very successful. Moreover, 44,041 outdoor patients were provided with healthcare while 926 operations of different kinds were conducted in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad. He added 16,794 OPD patients were provided with treatment and 650 operations were conducted in THQ Pindi Bhattian during January.

CATTLE HEAD DISTRIBUTED

The Livestock Department distributed 428 goats and sheep to 214 women from Mandi Bahauddin and Malakwal subdivisions. The 214 applicants were selected after verifying details of all applicants by the Livestock Department with cooperation of revenue and union council's officials. The sheep and goats were stamped with number and the applicants were asked to pick up a ballot from the bucket containing ballots equal to number of cattle inscribed with serial numbers.

Earlier in first stage, disabled women were given buffalos and cows with their calves. In second stage, the women having one acre or less agricultural land and school or college going children were given heifers of breeding age. The scheme has greatly helped them earn sustainable income to run their house affairs.