Islamabad-Air University on Friday organised a “Kul Pakistan Mehfil-e- Mushaira” which was attended by renowned poets across the country.

The Mushaira was presided over by Iftikhar Arif while proceedings were conducted by Mehboob Zafar.

Other prominent poets included Amjad Islam Amjad, Hasan Abbas Raza, Anwar Masood, Abbas Tabish and Sarfraz Shahid also delivered verse after verse of their best poems.

Commenting on the Mushaira, Vice Chancellor Air University AVM (Retd) Faaiz Amir said that Pakistan has a rich history of poetry and literature of which Mushaira is an important part. He lauded the initiative and stressed that such cultural events must be encouraged.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad distributed souvenirs to the distinguished poets. A large number of people from different walks of life were present at the event.