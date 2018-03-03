KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested a militant affiliated with al-Qaeda subcontinent network and recovered weapons from him on Friday.

According to the details, West Zone police on a tip off conducted a raid in Mominabad area of Orangi Town while arrested Ahsan Mehsud and recovered weapons, explosive material from his hideout.

Police said that initially police recovered a pistol and two hand grenades from him while during preliminary investigation accused pointed out hideout located in Iqbal Market.

Where police raided and recovered huge cache of weapons and explosive material. Police claimed to have recovered over 20 kilograms different sort of explosive, four detonators, batteries and other stuff of bomb making. 44 bore rifle, and four pistols.

SSP Umar Shahid said that the accused arrested was among the most wanted terrorists of al-Qaeda and his name had also been included in the most wanted terrorist “Red –Book” prepared by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

He said that the accused persons went to Waziristan for militancy training in 2011 and completed rest of his training in Kachlak area of Baluchistan in 2012 with six Arab national militants of al-Qaeda.

He said that Dr Saad and Haji Baloch militants of al-Qaeda gave him money to buy equipment. Haji and his son were involved in number of terrorist activates including kidnapping for ransom.

Ali Mehsud brother of Ahsan Mehsud also involved in terrorist activities introduced Ahsan with Umar Siddique aka Chacha Tom aka Jalal aka Abdullah Sindhi commander of al-Qaeda subcontinent in Pakistan.

He said that the accused completed his bomb making training at Ahsan paternal uncial Hassan Mehsud house located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He also said that accused also trained number of other militants at the house of his uncial.

On the other side, Sachal police recovered a body of a man from his house located in Sachal Goth.

Police said that deceased Imdad Nawaz (32), found dead at his home while neighbours informed police about the body after feeling smell from the house. Police suspect that the deceased relatives were stimulated him death at least a week ago.

Meanwhile, a son of PPP legislator died and his friend was wounded in road mishap in Clifton area.

Police said that the Hamza Qaimkhani (15) and his friend Afsaryab Khan (16) were wounded when a jeep over turned near Sea View within the limits Sahil police station.

Police said that deceased later identified as son of PPP leader and former provincial assembly member Rubina Qaimkhani.

Police handed over the body to family after autopsy.