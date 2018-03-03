ISLAMABAD: In less than a week, another Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member of the National Assembly has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department said that PML-N member of the National Assembly from NA-81 Faisalabad, Dr Nisar Ahmed Jatt, has announced to join the PIT along with his supporters.

Jatt called on PTI chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence and formally announced to join the party. Before his meeting with Khan, Jatt met with Jehangir Khan Tareen at the latter’s residence. Earlier this week, PML-N MNA from Gujranwala Mian Tariq Mahmood joined the PTI.