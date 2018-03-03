KHYBER AGENCY : Two troops including a captain sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a roadside went off here in Sandana, a remote area of Bara Teshil, in Tirah Valley on Friday.

The troops injured in Tirah blast were identified as Captain Maqbool and Naik Barak Khattak.

Forces official confirmed that the incident took place when a vehicle of a troops on routine patrol in the area was targeted resulting in injuries to the two soldiers.

The injured were shifted to the nearest military health centre for medical aid, the official added. The vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

Immediately, after the incident, the forces cordoned off the whole area and launched a massive search operation, as official told The Nation.

SIX TERRORISTS ARRESTED FROM PISHIN

Agencies add: Security forces Friday thwarted a major terrorist bid in southwestern Balochistan and apprehended six terrorists during multiple operations, the military said.

An army statement said that paramilitary Frontier Corps carried out intelligence-based operations in different parts of Karbala and Pishin areas of the province.

At least 500 kg of explosive materials have been recovered from the possession of the arrested, a statement from the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Frontier Corps personnel also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the suspects, including explosive jackets, sub-machine guns and improvised explosive devices. Mines and tools of communication were also seized during the operation.

The operations were part of the ongoing operation “Radd-ul-Fassad” in Balochistan, a military offensive against the “latent threat of terrorism” across the country, which was launched in February 2017.