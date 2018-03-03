JHANG/HAFIZABAD-A man raped a seven-year-old girl in Jhang while a 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a separate incident occurred in Hafizabad.

According to Jhang police source, a man identified as Nawab Baloch, resident of Qaim Bharwana, situated in the remit of Waryyam Wala Police, raped a seven-year-old Ayesha, a class-II student and daughter of a poor man Safdar Abbas, resident of same locality. As condition of the minor girl deteriorated, the alleged culprit threw her in the street and fled away from the scene. On information, Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and rushed the victim girl to THQ Hospital Shorkot but due to her serious condition, she was referred to DHQ Hospital Jhang.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik constituted a special team, comprising SHO Waryyam Wala Police Muhammad Abdullah, ASI Najam, ASI Malik Nadeem and constable Husnain. Team conducted raids on different places and after hectic struggle succeeded in arresting the alleged culprit Nawab Baloch. The police have registered a case against him.

In Hafizabad, a 10-year-old boy of Mohallah Hussainpura was sodomised by a fiendish young man of the same locality. On the complaint of Muhammad Ashraf, father of the boy, the police have arrested the accused.

According to the FIR, accused Muhammad Idrees lured Muneeb to his house, where he allegedly sodomised him. After getting medico-legal report, the police have registered a case against the accused accordingly.