Karachi-The much-awaited food and music festival, Coke fest second season is schedule to conclude with a bang on 9th, 10th and 11th March at Beach Park, Clifton.

Coke Fest Karachi promises to offer all of the season’s freshest flavors ranging from a diversity of traditional Desi to Continental, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Thai), Turkish/Lebanese and Italian.

The selection of cuisines for food fest has been curated based on the reviews and feedback of the extremely active members of the popular food portal “Foodies ‘R Us”, indeed confirming that the selection is based on popular choice and opinions of some of Pakistan’s most passionate and authentic foodies.

The food fest also acknowledges that there is nothing quite like a home cooked meal; for which reason the festival celebrates home based chefs who make up a significant part of the festival, bringing with them a range of their multi-generational secret family recipes, soul food and unique flavours.

Attendees will also witness chefs working their magic through cooking demonstrations and enjoy a stellar line up of live music with other fun-filled activities. The incredible selection of musicians from Coke Studio includes megastars such as Strings, Ali Sethi, Sahara UK, Asim Azhar, Quadrum, Nabeel Shaukat and Sahir Ali Bagga.

Indeed, a diverse panel of culinary talents i.e. local chefs will be offering special festival menus, discounts, and great meal deals during the festival. So put on your shoes, round up the family and explore over 70 leading and burgeoning traditional/contemporary restaurants and 30 caterers, home chefs et al food stalls at this nonstop ‘Party in the Park’. The festival is expected to attract a crowd of more than 40,000 food enthusiasts’ from Karachi and surrounding areas.