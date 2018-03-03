wah cantt-The policeman who shot dead a man and injured two others over a pety dispute in the New City area was apprehended by Wah Saddar Police on Friday.

According to Station House Officer Yasir Rabbani, the cop identified as Havldar Babar Ali who is presently posted at the Airport Police Station and residing in area shot dead Hafiz Wajid Haneef and injured his brother Shakir Wajid and friend Waseem over a dispute of loud music during a birthday party arranged in a tuition centre established in a house adjacent to accused house. He said that the accused was arrested and sent behind the bars.