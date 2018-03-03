LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 30 fake treatment centres of quacks in the city, and initiated further proceedings against them. According to a press release issued here on Friday, during the last two days, the PHC teams had sealed 30 businesses which included 18 general quacks, four each homoeopath and medical stores, two fake dentists, and one each hakeem and bone-setter. At 18centres, quacks were posing as general physicians, which included Ghulam Nabi Clinic, Mughal Clinic, Waheed Chaudhry Clinic, Hassan Clinic, Wazir Clinic, Fauji Clinic, Hammad Clinic, Rasheed Clinic, Waris Clinic, Shahid Clinic, Imran Clinic, Shaukat Clinic, Shehzad Clinic, Sughran Hafeez Clinic, Aftab Clinic, Hajvery Clinic, Madni Clinic and Sehar Clinic. Four homoeopathic doctors or clinics were Homoeopathic Clinic, Ali Homeo Clinic, Subhan Allah Homeo Clinic and Rehman Homeopathic Free Dispensary, whereas closed medical stores were Hashmi Medical Store and Clinic, Mushtaq Medical Store and Clinic, Muna Bhai Medical Store and Kashmir Medical Store. Two fake dentists Dental Khalid and Ali Nawaz Dental Clinic were also closed besides Jameel Dawakhana and Pansar Store and Chand Hadi Jorr.