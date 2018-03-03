RAHIM YAR KHAN-A dog fight was held in violation of ban near Chak 217-P Tillo Goth area of Tehsil Sadiqabad. Some influential persons of the area arranged the dog fight where hundreds of people were invited including dog owners from different areas of Punjab and Sindh. The dog fight was held near police check post and Reni canal. Gambling was also at its peak at the event.

Sources said that Amjad Machi who is blue-eyed person of the DSP Sahibabad was the main organizer of the dog fight. Many people came there to enjoy the dog fight but majority arrived there to participate in gambling. When contacted, DSP Mahar Saqib Nasir did not attend the call however PRO to DPO Zeeshan Randhawa said that the area did not in the jurisdiction of Punjab police where the dog fight was held. The area exists in Sindh, he added.

Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) representative Kazim Ali was busy in vaccination of animals at veterinary hospital.

District Livestock Officer Tahir Butt said that there was a law to save the animals from cruelty and there is need of new legislation in this regard.