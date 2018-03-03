LAHORE - Police on Friday registered a rape case against the administrator of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Nankana District and two unknown armed persons.

In FIR No-106/18, a female applicant resident of Choungi No-5 Nankana district claimed that she visited ETPB Nankana office on February 13, 2018. On the main gate of ETPB office one Ghulam Sarwar met him and introduced himself as Board employee. She further alleged that accused offered her five marlas board land to be allotted in her name. On 28th of February accused called her to meet him at a point to visit Darbar Baba Noulakh Hazari Shahkot to pay tribute to saint. She said that when she reached the specified venue, accused picked her in car bearing registration number LEJ-1035 Cultus while two unknown persons were already boarding the car. “When we reached near Darbar, accused along with his companion took me to a house of a woman named Salma where three of them raped me forcibly. On raising the alarm, Din, son of Rukan Din, reached the spot and the accused escaped. Shahkot City police registered the case.

On the other hand, accused Ghulam Sarwar wrote a letter to DPO Nankana district through Deputy Commissioner concerned and requested that he is currently working as Deputy Secretary Land in ETPB with additional charge of Administrator Nankana district. He said that he could never think of rape like crime even during his young age.

He claimed in his application that serious allegations leveled against him are totally baseless, fictitious and concocted. He further claimed in his application, “I had lodged a serious complaint dated February 7 to Secretary ETPB against Umar Javed Awan, Assistant Administrator ETPB office Nankana office and five other subordinate officers who are involved in large scale encroachment in Nankana these days”. He also claimed that above said complaint was duly verified by deputy commissioner Nankana in his letter number 376 dated February 22 with a copy to chairman ETPB.

He blamed the officer of being involved in large scale excavation of earth from 12 acres of ETPB land at Mat Kalian and reportedly made a lot of money and instead of saving ET properties they were selling their possession illegally.

Thus they had grudge and therefore they are behind this FIR against me, he claimed. In the end of application he requested the authority to quash the false and fabricated FIR and orders be passed to probe the matter of lodging false FIR and action may kindly be taken against those involved in such heinous crime.