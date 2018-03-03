BAHAWALPUR-The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the progress and prosperity of the region, said Dr Ijaz Shafi Gillani, the chairman of Gallup Pakistan, during a seminar.

The CPEC is flagship venture of the greater One Built One Road Project of China having 2,238 subprojects costing 1,485 billion US dollars, he detailed during the seminar titled "CPEC Opportunities and Challenges" at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dr Gillani said that CPEC would connect China with Europe, Africa and Middle East through Pakistan. The project includes 60 subprojects worth 50 billion US dollars. It has three components, road network costing 11 billion US dollar, energy projects of 30 billion dollars and Railway project worth 12 billion US dollars, he said. In fact, CPEC will be a millstone brining social and economic harmony among developed and under developed world, he said. "Being a nation, we all should be united to materialise this dream project into reality shedding off all doubts to strengthen our position at global level," he said. He also briefed about 9 special economic zones, 4 mass transit projects and 6 provincial projects being completed under CPEC.

The lecture was part of the university's lecture series being organised to bring distinguished personalities to the university to share their insights in various areas of expertise and provide significant educational enrichment. It is a complement to academic activities at campus.

The participants including Malik Habibullah Bhutta, Syed Tabish Alwari and Malik Muhammad Aijaz Nazam, President of Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur lauded the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof Qaiser Musthaq for the uplift of the university.

POLICE CENTRE OPENS

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Riffat Mukhtar Raja inaugurated Police Facilitation Centre.

He said that it aimed to reduce gap between police and public. DPO Mustansir Feroz said that the Centre has been made operational where more than 13 facilities including character certificate, general police verification, lost documents will be provided under one roof.

Six counters have been established to facilitate the citizens, said the DPO. Police left the old system and started playing its role in the provision of facilities to the public as important duty, he added.

The DPO accompanied the guests during the visit to the Facilitation Centre. In the inauguration ceremony District and Session Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Shabbir Ahmad Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mian Tanveer Jhandir and Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi were also present.

The guests participating in the ceremony said that the centre was an important milestone. A large number of people termed it a positive step.