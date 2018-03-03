ISLAMABAD - The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and over all security environment in the region were dilated upon. The chairman joint chiefs of staff committee commended the professionalism and commitment of the Pakistan Navy.

and lauded the performance and contributions made by the PN for ensuring maritime security and lawful order in the Indian Ocean Region.