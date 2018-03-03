KAMALIA-A 15-year-old girl became boy after surgery as the resident of Chak 735 G/B had suffered severe pain in the stomach.

Iqra was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctor revealed that "she" was actually a boy and not girl. "She" underwent a successful operation at the local hospital and became boy. The family expressed happiness over the change. The parents have not yet decided "his" name.

DISTRICT ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP

The District Athletics Championship organised by the District Sports Department was held at Government PST College here the other day.

Toba Tek Singh DC Irfan Nawaz Mamon was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. The championship featured 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres races; relay race, long jump and javelin throw. DC Irfan Nawaz Mamon, Kamalia AC Hafiz Muhammad Najeeb, Tehsil Sports Officer Mohammad Qayyum Khan, District Sports Officer Attaur Rahman Baloch and Principal PST College Prof Dr Peer Qutbul Haq Chishti gave away the prizes to players who won top positions.

Addressing the closing ceremony, DCO Irfan Nawaz Mamon said that sports competition encourage the young players to improve their skills, more such competitions will be organized in future.