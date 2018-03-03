SARGODHA - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the officers concerned to provide jobs to the disabled all over Punjab as per their prescribed quota. He also sought a detailed report in this regard. Acting upon the CM's orders, the Excise and Taxation Department Sargodha has given a call to the disabled for the fulfilment of five vacant seats in Sargodha region.

RENOVATION

Municipal Corporation Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed has directed the contractor to complete renovation of Jinnah Hall before March 23. He said that he was planning to conduct a function in the hall on Youm-e-Pakistan and directed the contractor to enhance the manpower to ensure its completion before 23rd of March.

Police vow to protect public reiterated

KAMALIA - The police department is for the protection of lives and belongings of the people, said Kamalia DSP Atif Meraaj.

Addressing an open court at Kamalia Saddr police station the other day, he said that the police were making effective steps for the eradication of drug-peddling in Kamalia tehsil. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police for the maintenance of peace. He advised them to keep a close eye on the movement of suspects and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity around them. "A peaceful environment can be maintained only through police-public cooperation," the DSP pointed out.

On the occasion, the officer listened to the problems of the people and ordered immediate solution to their complaints.