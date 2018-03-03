SHRJAH-Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi Has announced special $10,000 donation for Zalmi skipper Daren Sammy Foundation. In his special announcement Afridi, while appreciating the courageous effort and sheer commitment and dedication of Daren Sammy both as leader and player, announced the donation.

In his message to Sammy, Javed said our skipper is working for a highly noble and generous cause and we will do everything we can to help Sammy. Afridi also promised more powers to Sammy, while highly appreciating his match-winning performance. “You are a true role model for youngsters. The way you give your more than 100 percent is truly amazing and speak volumes about your professionalism. The way you fight, lead the side and the way you decided to bowl at highly crucial stage and despite being one-legged, you came and carry the day for Zalmi’s. It is very courageous and hardly witnessed thing. I am sure you will carry on with the good work and play pivotal like you always did to help Zalmi retain the title,” Javed concluded.