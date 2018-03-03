rawalpindi - A local journalist was killed within the Civil Line police jurisdiction in the garrison city between the night of Thursday and Friday.

The victim identified as Anjum Muneer Raja (40) was returning home after work when two armed motorcyclists wearing mask opened fire at him in the late hours of Thursday in a high-security zone of Rawalpindi. Two bullets hit the journalist in the chest and one in the head and he died on the spot while the assailants fled the scene. The victim was associated with a local Urdu daily. The site of the incident is minutes away from GHQ, the Pakistan military’s national headquarters.

The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

On the other hand, different journalist organisations have protested the killing and demanded to arrest the assailants. According to the police, the murder was a target killing most likely outcome of an old enmity.