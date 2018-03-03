NAIROBI:- A neurosurgeon at Kenya's largest hospital has been suspended after performing brain surgery on the wrong patient, the hospital said in a statement on Friday. The scandal, which prompted an outpouring of horror on social media, is the latest drama to hit the Kenyatta National Hospital in recent weeks, after allegations of staff sexually assaulting patients, and the theft of a baby. The hospital said the surgeon, as well as two nurses and an anaesthetist, had been suspended pending an investigation into the operation "on the wrong patient".–AFP

Health Minister Sicily Kariuki also suspended the CEO of the hospital over the blunder.

An investigation by the Daily Nation newspaper revealed that two men had been taken to the hospital last Sunday.