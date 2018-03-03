LOS ANGELES:- Little Mix took home three awards at the inaugural Global Awards on Thursday night. The British girl group - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - scooped the Best Group, British Artist or Group and Best Song for 'Power', which features grime rapper Stormzy. Jade spoke on behalf of the girls at the glitzy ceremony held at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, and she chose to address the ''scrutiny'' the girls have faced for their outfits and what they choose to sing about.

The 25-year-old beauty - who is dating The Struts' Jed Elliot - reminded the audience that their motto as a band is for their fans, Mixers, to be themselves and use their music however they wish. In the passionate rant, Jade said: ''It's obviously quite hard for women in the music industry, its also hard for girl groups. ''As a girl band and as women we do face a lot of scrutiny all the time whether it's for the way we look, how much thigh we get out, how we dance, what we sing about and we just want to say that although one day we hope that does stop, right now we're really not a**ed what people think! ''We are women, we'll dress how we want to dress, if we want to do a twerk, we'll do a twerk! ''We will always encourage our fans, especially our female fans, to be themselves and do whatever they want to do with our music, so thank you very much!'' As the girls left the stage, Jesy took a little tumble and Perrie quipped that her bandmate had had one too many drinks. She laughed: ''I hope you are all enjoying as many beverages as Miss Jesy Nelson here.'' The evening saw a performance from Mass Appeal Award-winner Sam Smith. Whilst Ed Sheeran was awarded the prize for Most Played Song for 'Shape Of You'. Liam Payne also took to the stage and received The Global Special Award, whilst his 'For You' collaborator Rita Ora scooped Best Pop. Kasabian were crowed Best Indie and grime's man of the moment, Stormzy, was honoured with the Best R&B, Hip Hop or Grime gong.