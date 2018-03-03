LAHORE : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad team conducted a raid and arrested a person for violation of the Copyright Ordinance 1962 on a fake snacks factory brand name 'Tip Top'. According to the FIA spokesman, the Tip Top Snacks were being manufactured in Chak No 209-RB Faisalabad in violation of the law. The team recovered 18 bundles of Tip Top snacks and two packing rolls from the possession of an accused Muhammad Irfan, a resident of Faisalabad, who could not produce any legal documents. ­A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is under way.