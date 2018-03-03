MULTAN-The medicine manufacturers and sellers have warned that they will go on strike from March 5 if amendments to Drug Act are not withdrawn by the government.

They hurled this warning during a joint meeting of Pharma manufacturers Association, Wholesale Chemist council, Retailer druggists and Chemists Association and distributors Association here on Friday.

The representatives of druggists and chemists including Zafar Baloch, Ch Ashiq Hussain, Abid Hussain Pirzada, Ashfaq Hussain, Sheikh Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Hussain Sindhu, Salman Khan Majid Gill, Taj Sheikh, Salman Yahya, Masood Bashir, Abdul Haq and Imran Qureshi attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of medicine sellers lamented that although the government had assured them that the amendments would be withdrawn, no further action could be taken despite lapse of over one year. The warned that they would take to the roads and suspend drugs supply across the country if their demands were not accepted.

They claimed that the amendment was introduced without consultation of major stake holders like drug manufacturers and sellers. They accused the government of taking this step to oblige some blue-eyed people while neglecting the majority.

They claimed that the health authorities neglected Chief Minister's instructions and approved the amendment in a haste besides enforcing it in the province. They lamented that the implementation of amended law caused financial assassination of workers of pharma industry.

They pointed out that according to the new rules the issuance of license form-10 had been stopped for category "C" wholesalers/ distributors of the drugs, which should be restored immediately. They demanded the government to allow 100 per cent sales of medicine in open market.

HOLI CELEBRATED

The local Hindu community celebrated on Friday Holi, the festival of colours, with religious and traditional fervour.

Hindu community held a number of colourful events at their temples across the district. All members of the minority including men, women and children participated in Holi festivities and threw colours on one another. The law enforcing agencies put the security on high alert and strict security arrangements were made around the Hindu temples as well as the areas where Hindus are living.

Mepco plans bettering power supply with Rs1.5b

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) will launch 21 new projects including two new grid stations at a cost of over Rs1.52 billion to address low-voltage complaints, cut down line losses and supply electricity with full voltage to the consumers.

The projects were okayed by the Mepco board of directors in a meeting held here on Friday. Mepco sources said that the projects were presented by the Mepco Chief Executive Officer Akram Chaudhry before the board. Sources further revealed that one new 132 KV grid station would be established in Pir Maggi More Bhakharwa under Dera Ghazi Khan circle and the other Shah Jamal under Muzaffargarh circle.

The installation of both the grid stations would cost Rs455.6 million. Similarly, 19 High Tension projects will be accomplished in entire region including Multan. The new projects will help decrease load on feeders.