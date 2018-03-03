LAHORE - Provincial Minister IC&T Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that Pakistan Auto Show 2018 will be a valuable initiative of the ‘Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers’ (Paapam).

He said that with skilled economic labour and capacities to deal in low volumes, Pakistan is becoming the future manufacturing hub for auto parts especially in the case of tractors as we are producing the cheapest tractor in the world.

He expressed these views in an exhibition organized by Paapam with the theme of “Make in Pakistan” at Expo Centre.

The minister visited various stalls established by local and various multinational companies. He also inaugurated Skills Development Center sponsored by Papaam and welcomed to the traders from Punjab government.

The Paapam chairman welcomed the minister industries to the exhibition and said that this 3-day exhibition is expected to attract more than 203 companies, comprising 125 domestic enterprises and 78 international exhibitors, over a covered area of 58,000 square feet.

Indus Motor Company (IMC) Senior Director Tariq Ahmed Khan said that the true growth of the industry lies in self-reliance and localization and as an auto manufacturer based in Pakistan, our vision is to make for Pakistan, in Pakistan and with Pakistan.

IMC is the platinum sponsor of the annual auto parts show organized by Pakistan Association of Auto Parts (PAPS) and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam), which is being held in Lahore this year from March 2 to 4.

He said that as part of our vision to develop Pakistan’s local automotive industry, we warmly welcome the new players with the hope that they will play their part in localizing critical vehicle components and driving growth in the local industry, generating employment opportunities for thousands and contributing significantly to the GDP of Pakistan.

He congratulated Paapam on organising PAPS and said that this has now become a great event in Pakistan assisting local vendors as the event provides a platform to stimulate investments.

“The contribution of the auto industry to the economy of Pakistan can’t be underestimated as Indus Motor Company (IMC), alone contributes 1% of the total revenue collection by the National Exchequer,” he added.

“According to an independent research conducted in Pakistan, the automotive market demand is expected to reach 500,000 units by 2025. However, if the current trend of growth continues, we will cross this mark much earlier,” said Tariq.

“Under Automotive Development Policy 2016-2021, new employment opportunities will be created and we are hopeful that this policy will generate employment for roughly 4 million people in Pakistan,” he added.

Handout adds: Minister Punjab IC&T Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that due to KP government incompetence and lack of interest, not even a single industrial zone has been completed in the province.

Under the 2016 Industrial Policy of KP, it was promised that 18 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and nine small industrial estates will be constructed but like its promise of making several dams, the KP’s industrial policy also proved to be deception.

He said that the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) failed to bring even a single-dollar foreign investment. For the establishment of new SEZs, a budget of more than Rs30.48 billion was estimated, the KPEZDMC had to establish an SEZ in Hattar for which it had an area of 424 acres.

The minister said that development work on this zone was supposed to be completed till December 2016. However, the company has sold only 300 acres of land due to the delay. Out of this allotted area, the establishment of factories has only started in 10 to 12 plots in fact no one factory has started its operations so far.

He said on the other hand, government of the Punjab has set up industrial estates throughout the province. Industrial Structure of Punjab is a combination of different Industrial SME Clusters.

He said Quaid-E-Azam Apparel Park (QAAP) is being developed on an area of 1536 acres with additional land of 200 acre for labour colony near district Sheikhupura.

He said that Chief Minister’s Self Employment Scheme (CMSES) is another success story.