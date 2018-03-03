Islamabad - A 32-ton bollard pull tug built for Pakistan Navy was launched at a special ceremony at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy, Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lt-Gen (retd) Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry was the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by high ranking government officials, representatives of the corporate sector and KS&EW.

The spokesperson said that the KS&EW has so far constructed 23 tugs ranging from 10 to 40 tons BP for its customers. Currently, two 32 tons BP tugs are under construction. This tug has 34 meters overall length, with a displacement of 481 tons and a maximum speed of 12 knots.

The chief guest appreciated the Pakistan Navy and the KS&EW for their valuable contribution in attaining the goal of self-reliance in shipbuilding.

He said that the successful and timely delivery of a number of vessels with varying sizes and capacities “has made all of us proud and confident”.

While highlighting the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, he said that the prime minister has approved the establishment of a new shipyard at Gwadar.

Earlier KSEW Managing Director Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah said that the project was being executed in all phases of its construction with no foreign technical assistance.

He also briefed about 8-x shipbuilding projects which were simultaneously being constructed at KS&EW.

He said that the General Engineering Department of KS&EW has recently constructed 9 overhead cranes for Pakistan Railways.

He expressed his profound gratitude for the Ministry of Defence Production and the Pakistan Navy for their continued support and patronage.