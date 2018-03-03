ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif accompanied by daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday took a small detour to grab some snacks from a bakery in Islamabad amid rain in the Federal capital and they were seen shaking hands and chatting with people.

The customers and the bakers were surprised to see the three time former Prime Minister of the country among them. The father -daughter duo purchased some items before leaving the shop.

Later on, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and posted a video their tour.

She said seeing his father, the people chanted slogans of Long Live Nawaz Sharif and expressed their views.

In the video, a supporter is telling Sharif that his removal from the office of Prime Minister was a punishment for launching CPEC project and building motorways.

Earlier, the ousted Prime Minister attended hearing of corruption references against him in the Accountability Court.

Sharif who usually talks to media after attending the hearing, left without any interaction due to rain.