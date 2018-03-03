LAHORE-The much-awaited Anushka Sharma’s horror film ‘Pari’ has been banned from releasing in Pakistan.

The Chairman Central Board of Film Censors Islamabad, Mobashir Hasan, made the announcement through his twitter account.

He took to twitter to share this news and wrote, “Imported film Pari has been declared ‘Unfit’ for public exhibition by a panel followed by CBFC’s Full Board review as it flouts various sections of the existing rules and code of CBFC. Innumerable dialogues and scenes are against the established religious, social and moral ethos.”

The film has been unanimously declared unfit for public exhibition first by a panel of CBFC and then by a full board which was convened on filing of an appeal by the distributor against the decision of the panel.

According to the media reports, the film is banned because it contains numerous scenes of black magic with Quranic verses and Hindu manters being recited together. The members of the CBFC are unanimously of the opinion that Pari is unsuitable for public exhibition as it contradicts the existing rules and codes.

In a Facebook post, Nueplex cinemas also announced the news and wrote: “We have just been informed that PARI has been banned by the Central Board of Film Censors, Pakistan. Hence the film will not be screened at Nueplex Cinemas. Tickets already sold can be refunded from our boxoffice. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”