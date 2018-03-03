“Men who work at Time have a life expectancy which is not long said the young man from Newsweek” ― Norman Mailer

Just as digital media is taking root, once upon a time print media was taking root. One such period is 1923, when the infamous TIME magazine was formed on the 3rd of March. Before TIME came along, the print media landscape missed an overt political character. But TIME changed that. Through various ranking based programs and the usage of its cover in lieu of the major political happenings of the time, TIME revolutionized the magazine industry during its heyday. Moving on to 2018, with print circulatory media on the decline, there is a need for similar innovation on the digital front for print based industries as well. This would ensure that there is longevity for these well established brands. But for that, there needs to be structural resurgence.