Islamabad-Pakistan National Council of the Arts Film Club is planning to organise screening of Turkish films to entertain the film fans in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that Turkish cinema is one of the most enthralling in the world.

“Turkish films have gained special status in the world’s cinema industry with its unique and innovative film directing techniques,” he said.

Senior official of PNCA Aijaz Gul told this agency that during the 1960s, Turkey became the fifth biggest film producer worldwide as annual film production reached the 300 film benchmark just at the beginning of the 1970s.

Compared to other national cinemas, the achievements of the Turkish film industry after 1950 are still remarkable.

During the 1970s, the impact of TV and video as the new popular forms of media and political turmoil caused a sharp drop in ticket sales, resulting in a steady decline starting around 1980 and continuing until the mid-1990s.

Since 1995 the situation has improved. After the year 2000, annual ticket sales rose to 20 million and since 1995, the number of theatres has steadily increased to approximately 500 nationwide. Currently, Turkish films attract audiences of millions of viewers and routinely top the blockbuster lists, often surpassing foreign films at the box office.