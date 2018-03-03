PTCL declared fastest growing brand in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (PR): PTCL has been declared as the fastest growing brand in Pakistan with a brand value of $119 million (more than Rs12.5 billion).

This was announced by Brand Finance at a ceremony held in Barcelona during the Mobile World Congress 2018. A trophy to mark this occasion was presented to Dr Daniel Ritz, president & CEO of PTCL, by David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance. Adnan Shahid, Chief Commercial Officer PTCL, Syed Shahzad Shah, EVP, Marketing & Communications, PTCL, along with other key management of Brand Finance and PTCL were also present on the occasion.

Brand Finance is the world’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, headquartered in London. In 2017, Brand Finance measured the Etisalat brands portfolio where PTCL’s brand value stood at $86 million. With a 37.5% increase in value in the span of just one year, the PTCL brand has become the fastest growing brand in Pakistan. It has also become the second telecom brand in Pakistan to be valued over $100m, improving its ranking by 21 points to be placed at 214 in Brand Finance’s Telecoms 300 2018 league table.

The tremendous growth of PTCL brand equity is a result of the extensive brand building efforts that the company has pursued aggressively last year that included sponsorship of the national Pakistan Cricket Team, Hockey team and actively participating in the Pakistan Super League with Islamabad United cricket team and being the official telecom partner of FC Barcelona in 2017 in Pakistan. In addition, better business performance and constant focus on giving back to the community through various corporate social responsibility initiatives, e.g. nationwide record-breaking blood donation drive, free medical camps, etc. also supported brand building efforts.

Every year, leading valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance values the world’s biggest brands. The 300 most valuable telecoms operator brands in the world are included in the Brand Finance Telecoms 300 league table and the 10 most valuable telecoms infrastructure brands are listed in the Brand Finance Telecoms Infrastructure 10 ranking.

Turkish Airlines Agency Award ceremony held

KARACHI (PR): Newly appointed Turkish Consul General in Karachi Tolga Ucak spoke about the importance of the people-to-people contacts at Turkish Airlines Agency Award ceremony 2017 in Karachi. He also underlined the progress that the Turkish Airlines achieved in the timeline and contribution of the Turkish Airlines to the image and tourism sector in Turkey.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey can also benefit from each other’s experiences and expertise in the aviation sector and PIA and Turkish Airlines already enjoy working relationship.

Tolga Ucak, while praising the recent decision by government of Pakistan to introduce visa on arrival policy, said that it’s a good step to promote inbound tourism in Pakistan. “Since security environment is improving in Karachi, we would like to introduce Karachi to Turkish people as a safe and interesting tourism destination and hopefully more Turkish tourists would come to Pakistan in 2018.”

He praised the role of travel agencies in promoting Turkey as a preferred tourism destination for Pakistani tourists. He informed, “According to the figures of Turkish Statistical Institute, approximately 77,000 Pakistanis travelled to Turkey in 2017.” Tolga Ucak informed that in year 2000 the number of visitors to Turkey from Pakistan was just 7,908 which reached almost 21,000 travelers in 2007, 50,000 in 2014 and ultimately 77,000 travelers in year 2017. He hoped that with several attractive packages by Turkish Airlines, year 2018 would set a new record of Pakistani travelers travelling to Turkey.

MTL sets up stall at PAPS

LAHORE (PR): Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) has set up a stall at Pakistan Auto Parts (PAPS-2018) Exhibition that started at Expo Centre here on Friday. MTL stall received an overwhelming response from the visitors on the inauguration day of the event.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik (President PML-N woman wing), who inaugurated the exhibition, visited MTL stall where she was received by Sikandar Mustafa Khan, chairman Millat Group, and SM Irfan Aqueel, CEO MTL. Sikandar Mustafa Khan briefed her about the company. Sheikh Allauddin, Minister of Industries, Commerce and Investment, also visited the stall.

Samsung & WAK Group collaborate

LAHORE (PR): Samsung, a global leader in mobile phones & consumer electronics, continues expanding in Pakistan with a range of its innovative products. Samsung & WAK Group with its WAKTECH Pvt. Ltd., which is Samsung’s official business partner for consumer electronics in Pakistan, recently launched the most premium brand shop in Packages Mall.

The first-of-its-kind store has been enriched with sophisticated equipment, to set higher benchmarks of service-quality, to fulfill the changing needs of consumers. A special inauguration ceremony was held to launch the pioneering facility, where people can live the Samsung Experience and purchase the official product range. The range covers mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines & air conditioners. The ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities.

Including Shaan, Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir and many A-list Lahore socialites.

This initiative reflects Samsung’s adherence to the global standards and best practices for reaching new heights of excellence and efficient operations, to expand its market share, while proactively serving the existing customer-base. This year Samsung and WAKTECH will start local assembly of Samsung’s world famous televisions, air conditioners and home appliances in its state of the art factory at Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore. Due to their unique position of supplying Samsung products to electronic dealers throughout the country, WAKTECH has additionally opened its first Samsung Flagship store in Packages Mall, Lahore. This beautifully designed retail concept will provide visitors with an unparalleled shopping experience of the best electronic consumer products. This one-stop solution promises to deliver on Samsung’s legacy as the World’s largest Electronics brand and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics, telecommunications and home appliances which will enhance the level of satisfaction among its consumers.