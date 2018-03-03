GUJRANWALA-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz said that the people were fully satisfied with the performance of his party.

The citizens of Gujranwala will make the public address of Punjab chief minister on 11th of March a historical event. He said the government had undertaken development projects throughout the country.

Addressing a meeting with parliamentarians and local PML-N leaders at Circuit House Gujranwala, he announced that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif would visit Gujranwala on 11th instead of 9th March.

He said that the results of Lodhran and Chakwal by-elections clearly announced that people of Pakistan had decided to give heavy mandate to the PML-N in general elections 2018 again. Later, Hamza also addressed the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry and met with a delegation of wrestlers of Gujranwala.

Strict security arrangements were made by the police while media persons were not allowed to enter the Circuit House.

MC official sets child maid on fire

Police have arrested a Municipal Corporation official for allegedly torturing and setting a child maid on fire.

Shahzad and his wife allegedly pushed their maid at the burner for not doing work according to their wish. Resultantly, Beenash received burn injuries and was rushed to a Lahore hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the family of a kidnapped girl staged a demonstration protest in front of CPO office for not recovering the girl. The protesters alleged that Aman, a 1st year student, was got kidnapped by accused Billal and his accomplices about two weeks ago. However, they said, the police had still not succeeded in recovering the kidnapped girl. Later after getting assurance of early recovery of the girl, the protesters dispersed peacefully.