Islamabad - Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday issued a notice to MPA Haji Waheed Muhammad Malik for violating the secrecy of vote during the voting in the Punjab Assembly on a vacant Senate seat on Thursday.

Malik was alleged to have shown his vote to another colleague, MPA Bilal Yasin, before casting the ballot paper.

Meanwhile, the ECP on Friday reviewed the arrangements for Senate polls including the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary outside Parliament House and provincial assemblies, handing over ballot papers to the returning officers etc. Polling on Senate seats will start at 9 am and continue till 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the CEC has announced to allow the media to cover the Senate elections as has been the practice in the past.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that the media was an important partner of the commission and it should not face any difficulty or hurdle in discharging their professional duty.

