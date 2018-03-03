SHARJAH-Tamim Iqbal was full of praise for captain courageous Dareen Sammy and declared him a source of great motivation for all the players of his Peshawar Zalmi team.

Talking to media during the post-match press conference, Tamim said: “Sammy played for the team, which showed tremendous character and also a refletion of Zalmi’s character as well, as we all (players) play as a combined unit, which is very important in the tournament.”

He said Muhammad Asghar is a match winning bowler and performing for not only Peshawar Zalmi but also for other teams. “Although Asghar was a bit expensive, as it was a bad night for him, but I am sure, he is a quality bowler and he will bounce back in the very next game in style.”

Tamim is going to play his last game for the Zalmi in the Pakistan SUper League’s third edition before going back to join Bangladesh team for the three-nation Independence Cup. “My plan was to bat in the deep, which I was duly doing, but unfortunately, I got run-out. Before that I hit two boundaries, but at the end of the day, we were quite satisfied that we got victory, which was our main objective and target. The important thing is to get momentum and this game is where we start to believe and deliver when chips were down. In this tournament, all the teams are equally well and you never know, who can bounce back. We have to perform as it is very important game today (Saturday),” he added.

When asked about Daren Sammy’s tremendous knock and bowling, Tamim said: “I think, Sammy is a huge character. He is there since the beginning and he delivered well. Credit must go to Sammy, who deserves all the appreciation for coming to bat at a very difficult situation. It is unbelivebale with only one leg working and hitting such lusty blows, we can expect such things only from the players like Sammy. “

“Hafeez was leading the team well and he did a decent job. He was very clever and frankly, I don’t know about Sammy’s injury and will update as soon as we get next information,” he concluded.