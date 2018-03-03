islamabad - Dozens of students of a local seminary on Friday were taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after they fainted due to food poisoning , an official said.

According to details, 32 students of madrassah Tehsil-ul-Quran located in sector G-11 were admitted to the emergency ward of Children Hospital at PIMS after they fell unconscious due to food poisoning .

According to hospital official, the madrassah students were fed the food sent from a nearby house, where a wedding was taking place.

The food was served to more than 100 students for breakfast after which a number of them fainted and fell ill. Official said that 32 students presented symptoms including vomiting and abdominal pain.

The students were transported to PIMS where they received timely medical aid.

25 children were discharged after receiving first aid while seven were admitted to hospital for a few hours and provided treatment.

Official said that the condition of admitted children is out of danger but they are under observation until complete recovery.

A seminary teacher Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the incident was unintentional because well-off families from neighbouring houses frequently sent food for the madrassah students. A few of the students’ parents also reached hospital when they were informed about the incident.

Awais Ghani, father of nine year old Sudais said that his son is out of danger after receiving timely healthcare at the hospital. According to him, he was informed that his son fell ill after eating sub-standard food in the madrassah.

PIMS emergency in-charge Dr. Farrukh Kamal talking to The Nation said that all children are out of danger and have been discharged from hospital.