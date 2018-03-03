OKARA-Only the enforcement of Sharia can lead Pakistan to peace and prosperity, said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Punjab Amir Mian Maqsood Ahmad.

During a meeting with the JI office-bearers belonging to Okara district, he said that JI Amir Sirajul Haq is a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan. "Only a corruption society can ensure the development and prosperity of Pakistan," he pointed out. He maintained that the JI was the most democratic and religious party of the country, adding that it had been playing due role for making Pakistan a prosperous country.

He urged the government to go all-out for bringing an end to the unemployment in the country. He added that the youths intend to start their business must be provided interest free loans. He claimed that the JI would unite all the religious parties on the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) to combat anti-Pakistan elements. He said that the MMA would participate in the next general election.

JI divisional president Tayyab Mehmood Baloch, deputy general secretary Malik Adil Aslam and district Amir Mian Rafi Sukhera attended the meeting.

EMBARRASSMENT

The arrest of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema is an extreme embarrassment for Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). It can lead to the opening of every case against the Punjab government.

These views were expressed by ex-PPP MNA Ch Sajjadul Hassan during a media talk here. He alleged that the PML-N during its 10-year long rule in Punjab looted resources of the province with the connivance of bureaucracy. He said that investigation in Ahad Cheema's case would open up a new Pandora's Box.

He reiterated the claim that the PPP would clinch the next general election with overwhelming majority and serve the nation in future.