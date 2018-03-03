Shaniera Akram excited to be cheering for Sultans

Shaniera Akram is excited to be cheering for Multan Sultans – the debutant franchise in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) headed by her husband, ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram. “Multan Sultans is my new family, new teammates. It’s an exciting time. I’m very, very excited to be part of it,” she said. But for Shaniera, it’s more about being part of PSL than of any particular team. “To me, it’s about being part of PSL. Cricket is back. People are cheering for Pakistan. This is the most exciting time for our country if you are a cricket fan.” She also shared her excitement for the PSL’s homecoming, with Lahore and Karachi set to host playoffs and final later this month, respectively. “Give it a couple of years, and all of PSL will be held in Pakistan,” she said.

KP appreciates ‘int’l

standard’ bowling in PSL

Quetta Gladiators top-order batsman Kevin Pieterson appreciated the ‘international standard’ bowling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The former England batsman said the bowling has been exceptionally good as the batsmen have to play their best game in the tournament, adding that every franchise in PSL has good fast bowlers and spinners in their squad qualify international standards. However, he added that there is a room for improvement for batting standard in the tournament and perhaps it’s because the wickets are not as good as they could be. KP expressed his satisfaction on the fielding standard in the tournament, adding that the PSL is working well for the Pakistani cricket. The batsman called the Quetta Gladiators squad as a ‘family team’.

England’s superstar

admires ‘phenomenal’ Aamir

Pakistan pace sensation M Aamir’s stint at Pakistan Super League season three may have hit a snag, but his duration with Karachi Kings was impressive enough to win him acclaim from many, including an English fast bowler. “Aamir has been brilliant, especially with the new ball where he is very effective for us. I believe, I saw a graphic on TV the other day which showed that Aamir’s power-play bowling has been absolutely phenomenal. With the new ball in all formats of the game, he is excellent as he gets good swing and also bowls an excellent length with good pace,” said fellow Kings, Tymal Mills, quoted PakPassion.net. The English fast bowler was hopeful that Aamir would soon return to the squad and continue his good work.

Jofra Archer ruled out of PSL 2018 due to side strain

Sussex pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League 2018 due to a side strain. Australia's Ben Laughlin, who was called in as a cover for Archer, will replace him in the side. Laughin arrived in Dubai on March 1. The 22-year old, who was drafted to the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season, made an impressive start to the season - returning figures of 2 for 30 and 3 for 3 for 23 in his first two games, before being rested for the next two matches. As of now, there is no definite time given for his recovery and his availability for the upcoming season of IPL, where he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.20 crore, remains unknown.