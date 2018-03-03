SIALKOT-An annual prize distribution ceremonies of a local school was held at Gohadpur, Kapurowali and Pasrur.

On the occasions, prizes and medals were distributed to the brilliant students for their good performance in curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Addressing the students, District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich has stressed a need for promoting knowledge-based education and character-building of the students. She said that the government was spreading the light of knowledge across the country and ensuring easy access of everyone to quality education.

She said that Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of quality education. She highly hailed the role of teachers saying that dutiful teachers were precious asset of the society as they are masons of the educated nation.

She added that the students are the future of the country and the government was providing them with maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation in a better way.

She said that the government was striving to curb the menace of the darkness of the ignorance through spreading the light of education.

She urged the teachers and parents to focus on the character-building of the students and stressed upon the need for bringing change in the social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all. He said that the students were the future of the country and all of us should secure their educational future.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi inaugurated the annual sports gala during a special ceremony held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot.

She stressed the need of promotion of extracurricular activities of the students to reveal their natural talent.

She said that healthy activities are vital for the healthy physic and mind.