LAHORE (PR) - Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has cancelled registration of 53 technical institutes over lack of facilities, outdated syllabus and labs.

Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh revealed this during a meeting which reviewed the performance of Academic Audit and Registration Wing here on Friday at TEVTA Secretariat. TEVTA officials were present on occasion.

These colleges included private, semi-government and government institutes, he said, adding that action was taken for not following TEVTA’s standards specially, low quality infrastructure, outdated syllabus whereas the conditions of labs were also not up to the mark.

Chairman TEVTA further explained that reason behind the cancellation of registration was not to create problems for technical institutes but just to increase the standard of education. This was the reason that during inspection of more than 98 colleges, they were asked to improve their standard of education and even they were also provided assistance from TEVTA in this regard, he said.

He further said that the registration of technical institutes of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and other cities of Punjab were cancelled. He said that in previous year, TEVTA had inspected more than 270 institutes and asked them to resolve various issues being faced by students, teachers and other lack of basic facilities.

Irfan Qaiser was of the view that TEVTA’s priority is always ensuring that students enrolled in different technical education programs will get the international standard education without any issues and problems. In past, countries which provided quality education for making its youth skilled, are now included in the list of developed countries, he said.