islamabad - At least three persons were killed when a truck hit a motorcycle near Faizabad at IJP road here on Friday, said the police.

According to Edhi sources, the dead included one man and two women who died on the spot. The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained immediately.

The majority of victims in road accidents are bike-riders and pedestrians, according to the police reports. The road is signal-free from Double Road/Stadium Road to the Metro road and the speeding carriage vehicles violate traffic rules leading to loss of life.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers on Friday conducted search operations in various areas of Sihala police station and arrested nine suspects.

According to details, officials of Islamabad Police and Pak Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted joint search operations in various areas of Sihala police station in which police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad also participated.

They screened 75 houses, interrogated more than 82 persons, and arrested nine suspects.

They also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.