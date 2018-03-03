KASUR-Changa Manga police claimed to have arrested two suspects for allegedly raping a nine-year-old Class-IV girl student.

Mother of the affected girl submitted an application to the police stating that her daughter was on the way back home from school when suspect Nadeem lured her into his fruit shop. She alleged that Nadeem pulled down his shop's roller shutter and then he and another suspect Azeem raped her daughter. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

RELEASED

A local Anti-Terrorism Court released three suspects being investigated in Hussain Khanewala sex scandal case on Thursday. They were identified as Haseem Amir, Abdul Manan and Ali Majid. The court had released them after the alleged sexual assault victim withdrew his statement in the court.

COUPLE ROBBED OF VALUABLES

Dacoits deprived a couple travelling in a car of cash and valuables near Grid Station, Chunian. According to police sources, Tariq Aziz was on his way in a car along with his wife. Near Chunian Grid Station, dacoits intercepted the car the couple was travelling in and robbed them of cash and four tola gold jewellery. Local police were investigating.

SUGARCANE CROPS BURNT

The standing sugarcane crops spread over one-hand-a-half-acre of land were set ablaze by unidentified suspects at Bath Kalan in Sarai Mughal police precincts.

A local farmer namely Manzoor submitted an application to the police stating that he suffered a huge financial loss after his sugarcane crops were set on fire by unidentified accused. The police registered a case and launched investigation.