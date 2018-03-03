islamabad - Like other parts of the world, March will be observed as Water Action Month in Pakistan.

It is important to create awareness about the importance of potable water in the country for future generations. FAFEN member organization, Integrated Regional Support Program, has been observing this day for a number of years.

“Today we have gathered with the determination to promote these efforts in Pakistan and inform the masses about the importance of clean drinking water,” IRSP’s Executive Director Syed Shah Nasir Khisro said in a meeting here on Friday. The purpose of observing Water Action Month is to provide people a platform where they can collectively identify the challenges and plan to cope with them in future.

“We want a sustainable change in the society where everyone has access to clean drinking water and improved health facilities. Another purpose of observing Water Action Month is that the issue of water and sanitation is prioritized at the international level,” he said. Pakistan has ratified Millennium Development Goals and has been able to achieve nine out of 24 goals. Pakistan has also ratified Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and needs to pick up the pace of efforts to catch up with other developing countries. The Executive Director made an appeal to the relevant institutions to make Water, Sanitation and Hygiene a part of their policies, said a press release issued here on Friday.