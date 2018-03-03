LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his resolve to continue with public service.

“Our life is meant for people. We have always served the masses and will continue to do so in future with the same zeal,” the Chief Minister said while talking to his party legislators Friday. Shehbaz said: “Our development achievements, we stand succeeded before the public today. I have always opposed the menace of corruption and my hands are neat and clean. The elements leveling baseless allegations should also think about the reaction of other countries investing in Pakistan.”

The CM said the PML-N has done the politics of public service while the opponents remained engross in leveling baseless allegations. “The liars did their job while we fulfilled the agenda of public service. The opponents cannot blemish the development scene with the dust of so called allegations. Truth always prevails and even a thousand lies cannot constitute a signal truth.”

He said that those who have did the politics of lies for four and half years are afraid of speedily completing development schemes in the province. Record development work has been carried out in every district and Punjab government has provided more funds for southern Punjab as compared to its population ratio. “The credit goes to the PML-N government that it has completed thousands of kilometers long roads in villages with billions of rupees.” Also, Shehbaz congratulated PML-N candidate Dr Asad Ashraf for his success in the Senate election.

The CM hoped that he will do his best to play an effective role in the upper house of the parliament for strengthening of democracy.

It is hoped that Dr Asad Ashraf will come up to the expectations of the Punjab Assembly members, he added. The Chief Minister said that Senate has always played an important role in supremacy of the constitution and continuity of democratic process. It has also played an important role in protecting the rights of federation and federating units and the upper house of the parliament is very crucial in ensuring protection of fundamental rights of the people, concluded the Chief Minister.

Shehbaz, Rajwana discuss situation

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, here yesterday. On the occasion, different matters of mutual interest, including progress on ongoing development projects, came under discussion. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government will continue various development projects for public welfare and added that these projects will be completed ensuring their quality, speed and transparency. Governor Punjab, on the occasion, said that completion of development schemes is helping to overcome the problems of the masses.