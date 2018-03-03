BAHAWALNAGAR- A man along with his uncle allegedly stabbed his sister to death for 'honour' at Chak 3 Gujyani, Chishtian the other day.

According to police, Maryam, resident of Basti Iqbalnagar was married off to Abdul Rasheed, resident of Chak 3 Gujyani, two years ago. She came to her parents house from where she had eloped with her paramour but was caught on the way by her brother Ajmal and her uncle M Bakhsh. They stabbed her to death, threw her body at a deserted place and fled. Saddr police shifted the body to Chishtian THQ Hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the accused.

Unemployment leads to youth's suicide

SIALKOT/HAFIZABAD-An unemployed youth committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in Sialkot city's congested Mianapura locality.

Shabir Ahmed (23) was stated to be much depressed due to his prolonged unemployment. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard. A large number of the people attended his funeral.

Meanwhile, Hafizabad police smashed five gangs of thieves, cattle-lifter, bike snatchers and dacoits during the past one month and arrested 19 suspects. DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul said that police smashed five gangs led by their ringleaders Muzammil, Abdul Rehman, Ihsanullah Sajhi and Ansari gang.

and recovered 23 heads of stolen cattle, six bikes, dozens of cell phones and large quantity of fire arms as well as currency notes worth 19 lakh.

The stolen articles have been handed over to the victims, he added.