GUJRANWALA:-A woman and her son were crushed to death while biker died in another accident here on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, Boota, a resident of People's Colony along with his wife Sakina and son Adnan was going on a motorcycle. Near Pindi Bypass road, a truck hit the motorcycle. Resultantly Sakina and Adnan died on the spot while Boota got injured and was shifted to DHQ hospital. In another incident an unidentified biker was crushed to death by a loader pick-up here at Nawab Chowk.