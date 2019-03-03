Share:

LAHORE - Ahmed Ali Tiwana steered Master Paints (MP) Black to a thumping 10-4 triumph over Barry’s in the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2019 match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

Tiwana played a vital role in Master Paints Black’s victory by converting fantastic four goals while his teammates Matias Vial Parez hammered a hat-trick, Raja Temur Nadeem a brace and Sufi M Haroon a goal. Bautista Bayuger scored all the four goals for Barry’s.

Barry’s had a good start with a field goal by Bautista to take 1-0 lead in the beginning of first chukker, but it couldn’t last long as Master Paints Black earned a 30-yard penalty which they converted successfully through Matias to level the score at 1-1. Master Paints started the second chukker with a field goal by Matias, which gave them 2-1 edge, but once again Barry’s equalised the score at 2-2 by converting a spot penalty through Bautista. After that, Master Paints Black started playing aggressive polo, the move paid dividend as they succeeded in scoring a hat-trick of goals to gain a healthy 5-2 lead. Tiwana, Matias and Temur struck one goal each for Master Paints Black. The third chukker also saw Master Paints Black prevailing over their opponents by scoring two goals as against one by Barry’s, which further enhanced their lead to 7-3.

Temur and Ahmed slammed in one goal each while Bautista contributed one for Barry’s. In fourth chukker, Tiwana, Haroon and Temur scored one goal each while Bustia scored for Barry.