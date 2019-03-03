Share:

Kabul - An attack by Taliban fighters on an Afghan army base in southern Helmand province on Saturday left 50 people dead.

According to ToloNews, sources from Helmand said the Taliban attack on 215 Maiwand Corps in the southern province ended on Saturday at around 4pm Kabul time. According to the sources, the attack has left at least 50 dead and more than 40 wounded.

The attack on the military base which is located at Camp Shorab in Helmand started at around 2am on Friday. Some attackers had hidden at one corner of the military base inside armoured vehicles which delayed the clearance operation, the sources said.

Foreign forces present at the base are all safe

The Ministry of Defence on Friday evening announced that the attack ended after 16 hours. The ministry said 23 security force members were killed and 16 others were wounded in the clashes. At least 20 militants, including eight suicide bombers, were killed in the attack, the ministry said in a statement.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said 16 other troops were wounded in the hours-long battle in Washer district.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, in a statement, said the insurgent group was responsible for the attack, which came even as Taliban negotiators met for talks with a US peace envoy in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar.

He said Taliban fighters engaged both Afghan and foreign forces inside the camp and killed “scores”.

Zwak said US advisers were present in the base, but in a separate area. “The foreign forces present at the base were all safe as the Taliban could not reach that part of the compound,” he said.