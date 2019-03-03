Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has felicitated all the Baloch brothers and sisters across the country on annual ‘Baloch Culture Day’.

In his message regarding the day here on Saturday, Murtaza Wahab said that the ‘Baloch Culture Day’ is a festival of peace, happiness and love.

He said that every dimension of Baloch culture is rich and colourful and Baloch Culture Day is a day to celebrate and highlight these rich traditions, depicting living traditions of Balochi life.

The adviser to CM said that Baloch Culture Day is a day to highlight rich cultural values of Balochistan and Balochi people before the whole world. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Balochis are known for their rich tradition and cultural aspects.

He also appreciated Balochi brethren for hospitality and bravery.

Meanwhile, adviser to the CM said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari always speaks rationally and that no one matches his political vision in the country.

In a statement issued here, he Bilawal Bhutto is one of the few leaders of the subcontinent who possesses moderate ideology in the political scenario at present.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto has always talked about peace and tranquillity.