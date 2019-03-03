Share:

RAWALPINDI : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to register cases against owners of 44 illegal housing societies to launch publicity campaign in other cities and provinces for selling plots and extorting money from the citizens.

RDA has contacted FIA for registration of cases against the owners of these 44 illegal housing societies under cyber crime act. As per media reports the 44 housing societies which have been declared illegal are still engaged in running publicity campaign in other cities including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

Cases are being registered against them under cyber act.