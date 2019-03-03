Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Saturday for reviewing traffic plan and security arrangements for Pakistan Super League Four (PSL-4) matches scheduled to be held in Lahore.

The CM directed foolproof security at Gaddafi Stadium and proper facilities for crowd and players. He said that all the arrangement should be at par with the level of such a mega event. He said that cricket fans should be provided best facilities from designated parking lots to the venue of matches. He said cultural events would be arranged on the route from parking lots to the stadium. He directed strict adherence to approved traffic plan to avoid inconvenience to commuters during matches. He directed properly conveying to the people about alternative routes. He also directed making proper arrangements for provision of meals and water to the staff performing duties.

The meeting decided to run the shuttle service from the parking areas to the stadium for match ticket holders.

The CM said that events like PSL would help promoting soft image of Pakistan and bringing back international matches.

He said that Lahorites were ready to see favorite players in action and it would a treat to watch.

Additional Chief Secretary Home briefed the meeting about security plan. The CTO Lahore briefed about traffic plan and alternative routes during the matches. Punjab Sports Minister Taimour Khan, Chief Secretary, GOC 10 Division Major General Muhammad Aamer, IGP, Spokesman CM Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information, Sports and senior officers of military and civilian institutions attended the meeting.