LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Saturday issued directives to adopt measures for checking incidents of dog bite in the province.

Chairing a meeting, the chief secretary ordered launching a special campaign against stray dogs in the suburbs of cities and katchi abadies from where majority of incidents had been reported and submitting reports on weekly basis. He directed ensuring all necessary facilities including vaccine at hospitals for victims. The health secretary briefed the meeting that sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccine was available at all public sector hospitals across the province.

