Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has recommended the Punjab government to ban 53 organisations , who were allegedly involved in terror facilitation.

The recommendations were forwarded to the provincial government against the suspicious activities of 53 organisations in Punjab.

In its report, the CTD stated that the organisations were violating the anti-terrorism code of conduct by financing terrorists and training anti-state elements for carrying out illicit actions.

The department urged the provincial authority to take immediate action as per regulations by declaring the organisations as proscribed outfits.

Taking notice of the CTD’s request, the Punjab government summoned reports from other sensitive institutions regarding further details of the spotted organisations .

CTD officials said that the provincial government initiated legal procedures over recommendations and a formal notification will be issued shortly in this regards.